Nuveen Senior Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NSL opened at $4.70 on Monday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 176.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 91,172 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

