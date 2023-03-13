Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE SPXX opened at $15.16 on Monday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
