Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE SPXX opened at $15.16 on Monday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

