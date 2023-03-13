Oatly Group (OTLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTLY stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.78. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

