Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 28.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 515.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $138.50.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,730.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,730.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,496 shares of company stock worth $968,979. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

