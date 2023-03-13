Ondas (ONDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ondas Trading Up 2.3 %

ONDS opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. Ondas has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONDS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ondas from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Ondas to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ondas

In related news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 54,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $102,666.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 137,869 shares of company stock valued at $242,981 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 22.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ondas by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

