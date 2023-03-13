PagerDuty (PD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect PagerDuty to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PagerDuty Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE PD opened at $26.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 402,233 shares in the company, valued at $10,663,196.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,633 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

