Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PANL opened at $6.53 on Monday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.
Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.