Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $6.53 on Monday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 87,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 74,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

