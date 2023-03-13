Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 261,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,219,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $261.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.64.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

