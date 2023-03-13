Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.50% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

