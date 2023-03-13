Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.6 days.

Park Lawn Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $19.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRRWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

