Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 1,571 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 80.2% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 60.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $111.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average is $99.81. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

