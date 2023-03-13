Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 59,419 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,419 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,148 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,320 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 115 ($1.38) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.17) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

VOD opened at $11.78 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

