Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $863,000 Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,530,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,006,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $819,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,385,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $819,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,385,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $805,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,896 shares of company stock worth $19,396,125. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.17 and a 200-day moving average of $131.62. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

