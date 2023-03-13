Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $924,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 400.0% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 83.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in State Street by 1,040.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after buying an additional 374,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,867,000 after buying an additional 348,782 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Down 3.6 %

State Street Announces Dividend

STT stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

