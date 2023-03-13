Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $958,000 Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $170.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

