Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $964,000 Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

