Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $975,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $429.28 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.71.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

