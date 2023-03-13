Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $882,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC Investment Stock Down 4.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.97 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.21.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

