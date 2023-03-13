Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 1,698 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 938.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $90.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.