PAVmed (PAVM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAVmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $0.45 on Monday. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in PAVmed by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PAVmed by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PAVmed by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PAVmed by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 120,691 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PAVmed

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PAVmed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on PAVmed from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes.

