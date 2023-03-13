PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

