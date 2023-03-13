Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 375,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Down 1.2 %

PERI stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perion Network Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.