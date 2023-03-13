PFSweb (PFSW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.58.
In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 1,750,000 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $10,360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,633,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,588,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.
