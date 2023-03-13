Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 743.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 743.75 ($8.94).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.18) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.50) to GBX 765 ($9.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.80) to GBX 820 ($9.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 617.80 ($7.43) on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 501 ($6.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 690.40 ($8.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -588.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 629.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 596.83.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

