Polkadot (DOT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $354.07 Million

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.76 or 0.00026063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $5.22 billion and $354.07 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00431422 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.51 or 0.29161290 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,291,987,116 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

