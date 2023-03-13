Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 4,579 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 12.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 50.1% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 121,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 40.6% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five9 by 15.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $136,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,861.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $136,850.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,861.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,262 shares of company stock worth $6,985,090. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $61.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.72. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $121.17.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

