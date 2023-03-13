Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.55% of FactSet Research Systems worth $84,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FDS opened at $395.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.55. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,350 shares of company stock worth $2,646,724 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

