Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 13,046,186 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,397,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,046,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $106,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $45.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

