Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 517,049 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 517,049 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.87% of Lazard worth $102,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lazard by 31.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lazard by 68.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth $2,828,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 58.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZ opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

