Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of Arrow Financial worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrow Financial

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $148,989 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ AROW opened at $27.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

