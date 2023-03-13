Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $523,000 Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of GMS by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in GMS by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GMS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,468 shares of company stock worth $1,062,921. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $62.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

