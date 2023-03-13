Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $84.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

