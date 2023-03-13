Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.64.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $261.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

