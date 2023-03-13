Putnam Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 169.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 154,823 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 46.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 87.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.48 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

