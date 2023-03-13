Putnam Investments LLC Buys 12,238 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of MaxLinear worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,060,000 after buying an additional 161,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,335,000 after purchasing an additional 167,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

In other news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MaxLinear Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of MXL opened at $33.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

