Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,559 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 115.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,124,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after buying an additional 601,237 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 253.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 606,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,254,000 after buying an additional 435,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after buying an additional 285,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,975,000 after purchasing an additional 253,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $54.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $69.02.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

