Putnam Investments LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 135,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Umpqua at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Umpqua by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.66 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

