Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $292.76 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.34 and a 200-day moving average of $290.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.