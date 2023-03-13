Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of POR opened at $45.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

