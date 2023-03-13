Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $523.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.92. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $656.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $514.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.74.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

