Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 24,293 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 27.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 680,016 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.5% during the third quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 4,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 255,081 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 151.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 156,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 6.4 %

AVAH opened at $1.31 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

AVAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.14.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

