Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,986 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $2,113,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,084,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,914,000 after purchasing an additional 605,620 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 59.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 447,824 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,966.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,359,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $344,503.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,524,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,966.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,359,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,571,844 shares of company stock valued at $596,040,180 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.17. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

