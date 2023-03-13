Putnam Investments LLC Sells 8,341 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.08% of First BanCorp. worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,651,000 after purchasing an additional 968,081 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,970,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,590,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.1 %

FBP stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.