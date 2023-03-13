QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Director Mary Kay Bates Purchases 600 Shares

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) Director Mary Kay Bates bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QCR Trading Down 2.7 %

QCR stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $778.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Further Reading

