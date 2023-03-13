QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Director Mary Kay Bates Purchases 600 Shares

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) Director Mary Kay Bates bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
QCR Trading Down 2.7 %
QCR stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $778.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QCR Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QCR (QCRH)
- Here’s 2 Beaten Down Stocks to Help Your Portfolio Recovery
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.