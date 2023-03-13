Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 2.1 %

HP opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.