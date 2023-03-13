Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.