Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.39.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.