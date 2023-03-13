Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825 in the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

FOUR opened at $68.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.