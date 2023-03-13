Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,765,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.0% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LMT opened at $475.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.81 and a 200 day moving average of $456.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.