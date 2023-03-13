Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 20.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Repligen Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $166.27 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Articles

